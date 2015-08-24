THE University of New South Wales Canberra (UNSW Canberra) is currently exploring opportunities with the ACT government to develop a new academic precinct in the territory. UNSW Canberra rector Michael Frater says the University of […]
Scaffolding finally coming down from the Sydney Building!
IT’S been around a year and a half since fire gutted Civic’s iconic Sydney Building on East Row.
Thankfully at long last the scaffolding is coming down and the revamped building is looking better than ever!
The next excitement will be seeing what businesses take up the spaces.
Denizens of the bus interchange will no doubt be thrilled to have the footpath back.
[Firefighting photo by Stephen Easton]
They’ve done a great job restoring this iconic building, looks great especially the way they have restored the parapet wall and roofing.