Scaffolding finally coming down from the Sydney Building!

IT’S been around a year and a half since fire gutted Civic’s iconic Sydney Building on East Row.

Thankfully at long last the scaffolding is coming down and the revamped building is looking better than ever!

The next excitement will be seeing what businesses take up the spaces.

Denizens of the bus interchange will no doubt be thrilled to have the footpath back.

[Firefighting photo by Stephen Easton]

  1. Matt
    August 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm #

    They’ve done a great job restoring this iconic building, looks great especially the way they have restored the parapet wall and roofing.

