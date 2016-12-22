ACT ban on portable ethanol burners

AN immediate 60-day ban on the sale of portable decorative ethanol burners was today (December 22) declared by Minister for Justice and Consumer Affairs, Shane Rattenbury.

Rattenbury says that retailers and online traders based in the ACT must take the banned products off their shelves or delete them from online catalogues immediately.

“There are tough penalties for selling banned products, with individuals facing a maximum fine of $220,000 and corporations facing a maximum fine of $1.1 million,” says Rattenbury.

The ban has been put in place following a high number of injuries and incidents being reported across the country with 117 injuries and 115 fire incidents recorded throughout Australia since 2010.

“These worrying statistics may just be the tip of the iceberg, as we believe there could be many more incidents and injuries involving decorative ethanol burners that have not been reported to consumer agencies and fire emergency services,” says Rattenbury.

The biggest danger arising from these products has come from consumers refuelling the burner while it is still alight or warm. When the fuel is low, the flame can appear blue or clear, making it difficult to see.

The burner being knocked over, a danger that can be posed by children or pets, can potentially cause serious burns to people nearby, as well as damage to property.

“ACT consumers who have ethanol-fuelled burners in their home should cease their use immediately and I urge all retailers to ensure they remove these products from their shelves,” says Rattenbury.

“This interim ban only affects the portable or table-top versions of the product.

“Ethanol fireplaces that are installed in a fixed position are not included in the ban, however, further investigations into injuries are being carried out.”

The interim ban also does not affect products with a power output of more than 4.5 kW and those used in the heating or warming of food.

