Apartment fire in Lyneham

AN eighth floor apartment at the Axis Apartments in Lyneham has been damaged by fire tonight.

ACT Fire & Rescue responded to the fire Axis on the corner of Northbourne Avenue and Mouat Street after being alerted by an automatic fire alarm at 9.20pm.

Fire crews arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread to adjoining apartments.

There was no one inside the apartment when firefighters reached the apartment. Occupants of the eighth floor were also evacuated.

ACT Fire & Rescue attended with two fire trucks, the bronto aerial firefighing appliance, breathing aparartus support van and two commanders.

Firefighters are now ventilating smoke from the building.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

