Arts / Alpha Gregory steps down as artistic director

THE “ACT Artist of the Year”, Alpha Gregory, is stepping down after 20 years as Artistic Director of the Woden Valley Youth Choir.

Alpha will be retiring on December 31 after taking over as Artistic Director in 1997 from Don Whitebread who founded the choir in 1969.

Alpha says: “There’s sadness in leaving after all these years. But, it’s time to move on and I’m excited to watch this wonderful group continue to make music.”

Award-winning pianist, educator and collaborative artist, Kimberley Steele will take her place after Alpha’s last show – Canberra Carols by Candlelight at Stage 88 on December 14.

Kimberley has conducted and performed with notable artists and ensembles , some include, cello-player David Pereira, soprano singer Sarahlouise Owens, as well as “the foray quintet”, “National Capital Orchestra”, “Voices in the Forest Orchestra” and “Canberra Choral Society”.

Kimberley says: “It’s a true honour to be asked to lead the Woden Valley Youth Choir.

“This vibrant group has been bringing the joy of music to Canberra and the world for a long time. I can’t wait to be part of it!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

