Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

ONE of Canberra’s longest and continuously running youth arts programs is Canberra’s Young Music Society’s 47th annual Summer Music School, led by composer/director Stephen Leek.

Events:

A new trail for children is now open at the Australian National Botanic Gardens. Ranger Katy will run craft sessions on the trail in celebration of the opening. Until Friday 23 December from 10am–12noon. Primary aged children are invited to join the fun. Free.

CANBERRA political commentator John Passant has just released his first book of poetry titled, “Songs for the Band Unformed” (Ginninderra Press 2016), a mix of the personal and the political. A signed copy costs $21.95 and can be purchased at independent-australia.myshopify.com

Arts business:

BILK Gallery in Manuka is broadening its working model and is now seeking proposals and expressions of interest for a limited number of exhibitions in 2017 and 2018. These could be any solo exhibitions, installations, experimental works or group exhibitions that are specific to jewellery and objects in metal or glass. Proposals will be accepted up until February 28 to bilk.com.au

THE Street Theatre’s gift vouchers can be used to purchase any show at The Street for any value and are valid one year from the date of purchase. The theatre’s Box Office at 6247 1223 or via thestreet.org.au. Open until 5pm, Thursday, December 22 and its website never sleeps—thestreet.org.au

ART, Not Apart, Canberra’s largest contemporary arts festival, centred on New Acton and Westside, is calling for proposals for works from local, national and international artists. Call for projects will close at midnight, January 7, submissions to artnotapart.com

REGISTRATIONS are now open for “RAW Comedy”, Australia’s largest open-mic comedy competition. Registrations to rawcomedy.com.au

REGISTRATIONS are now open for “Class Clowns”, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s national secondary school comedy competition. To register visit comedyfestival.com.au/2017/classclowns

Theatre:

ONE of the most popular works by C.S. Lewis is “The Screwtape Letters”, which follows the correspondence between a senior demon, Screwtape, and his junior demon nephew, Wormwood. It’s been directed and adapted by Hailey McQueen. Courtyard Studio, 7.30pm, December 19-23, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

SILLINESS abounds as Stephen Pike’s notoriously naughty production, “Merry Christmas Mr Wolf” takes the stage at Teatro Vivaldi Restaurant, ANU Arts Centre, until December 23, bookings to vivaldirestaurant.com.au or 6257 2718.

Exhibitions:

BILK Gallery’s annual Christmas exhibition focuses on the best of Australian one-off collectables and unique pieces including new rings, glass flowers, whiskey and sake glass sets, earrings and necklaces in glass, silver and gold. Palmerston Lane Manuka, until December 24, 10am-4pm.

THE High Density Housing Art and Craft Show is now showing arts and craft created by Ainslie Avenue residents at Kanangra Court community garden, Ainslie Avenue, Braddon.

THE Australian War Memorial has joined the Jewish Holocaust Centre to mount “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, a show that includes over 85 collection items from both institutions. It also features the artwork of the official Australian war artist Alan Moore, who accompanied British troops as they liberated the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. FREE exhibition.

THE summer exhibition at Ivy Hill Gallery, 1795 Tathra-Bermagui Road, Wapengo, features large abstract landscapes by Antonia Haege, watercolours and graphite drawings from Liz Jeneid and ceramic studies of kangaroos by Gwenna Green.

“COLLEGE Express 8” is presented by Belconnen Arts Centre and celebrates the work of almost 100 students from the North Canberra region. Young artists in Year 11 and 12 from colleges in the north Canberra region explore the world around them through photography, painting, drawing, ceramics, textiles and design technology. At 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, until January 15, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

KYEEMA Gallery, a new gallery at Capital Wines Cellar Door will feature local artist Judi Power Thomson in its inaugural exhibition. Works include paintings of jazz musicians, dancers, entertainers and landscapes. 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village Court, Hall, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm until December 24.

BEAVER Galleries have “Small works”, paintings, works on paper, ceramics, glass and sculpture, at 81 Denison Street Deakin, until December 24, Tuesday to Friday 10am-5pm.

THE annual Christmas Fair, with affordable ceramics on sale, is now running at Watson Art Centre, Aspinall Street, Watson until December 23, 10am-4pm Thursday to Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

