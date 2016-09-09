Bus Depot open day tomorrow to celebrate Belconnen’s 50th

THE Director of Public Transport Operations, Ian McGlinn, says Canberrans are invited to celebrate 50 years of Belconnen with a fun ACTION Bus Depot open day and community street party tomorrow, Saturday September 10.

“The ACTION Bus Depot will be hosting an open day on the corner of Josephson Street and Cohen Street from 10am – 4pm, with a free street party being held on Lathlain Street, in front of the old fire and ambulance stations,” Ian said.

“The kids will love the ACTION tow truck; you can take a look inside a City Loop bus as well as our favourite heritage bus ‘Matilda’ (pictured) – all on display at the ACTION Bus Depot.

“There will be something for the whole family, including bus wash tours, a BBQ run by the Retired Transport Club and various City Services displays.

“The old fire and ambulance stations on Lathlain Street will be open to the public, where new and historic vehicles will be on display.

“There will also be a jumping castle, face painting and balloon twisting on Lathlain Street, so bring the kids along.”

This free event is being made possible thanks to the Belco50 Committee, Belconnen Town Centre, ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) and Transport Canberra and City Services.

“Usual Saturday bus services will run as normal, with minor traffic delays in the area on the day,” Mr McGlinn said.

For more information visit transport.act.gov.au or call the Transport Canberra Information Line on 13 17 10.

