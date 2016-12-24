Calls for help as violent storm sweeps Canberra

FALLEN trees, branches and minor flooding has kept the ACT State Emergency Service busy with 18 calls for help as a result of the thunder and hail storm that swept across Canberra late today.



The majority of calls have come from the north of the city, but no significant damage has been discovered at this time.

Five ACTSES volunteer units are currently responding to the jobs along with ACT Fire & Rescue, which also responded to two reports of powerlines down.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just cancelled the severe weather warning for the

For emergency storm or flood help ring the ACTSES on 132 500.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

