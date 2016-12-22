Canberra Hospital expansion commits to better emergency care

THE completion of the Canberra Hospital Emergency Department (ED) expansion increases patient capacity by a third ensuring a more timely emergency care to the community.

Minister for Health Meegan Fitzharris says the completed expansion demonstrated the ACT Government’s commitment to providing modern health care facilities for the community.

“The expansion includes an extra 1000 square metres of newly refurbished floor space in the ED, with an improved design layout to assist with patient flow throughout the department,” Fitzharris says.

“The overall capacity of the ED has been increased by 30 per cent, with 21 additional treatment spaces, and three new ambulance bays.

“As part of the expansion, the Canberra Hospital ED now has dedicated paediatric treatment facilities and waiting areas, improving the patient journey for our youngest patients and their families.

“There is also a new sub-acute area in the ED called Fast Track, which provides care for patients with less severe injuries.

“In addition, there is a new Mental Health Short Stay Unit, which has improved how we care for people who present to emergency with mental illnesses since it opened at the beginning of this year.”

The ED expansion, which started in May 2015, has been undertaken in five stages while the department has remained operational.

Minister Fitzharris says although the number of patients presenting to the ED was continuing to increase, the expansion and the operational reforms that were introduced in the ED earlier this year have already seen improvements to timeliness.

