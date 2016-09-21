Digital edition 22 September

“SOME people talk about the comfort of a tram, but twice as many people are seated on buses. Trams will have capacity for 207 passengers of whom only 66 will be seated,” writes Can the […]

,

One Response to “Digital edition 22 September”

  1. Chris
    September 22, 2016 at 3:56 am #

    Good to see the facts getting coverage. Max passengers per hour by tram on Northbourne will be 4000/hr if they double the number of trams however a bus lane can move 15000/hr.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.