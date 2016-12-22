SEGWAYS could be the newest transport trend in the ACT with them soon to be permitted on footpaths, shared paths and some roads, according to Minister for Justice and Consumer Affairs Shane Rattenbury. The planned […]
Early learning important for children’s development
REPORTS show that children in the ACT are doing well developmentally compared to the national average.The 2015 Australian Early Development Census Results for the ACT report, which considers children’s progress across five “domains”, shows children in the ACT are less likely than the average Australian child to be vulnerable on four domains.
Minister for Disability, Children and Youth Rachel Stephen-Smith says there is a particularly strong performance in language and cognitive skills within the ACT.
The domain that is the weakest is physical health and wellbeing with ACT children more vulnerable in this area than the Australian average.
The Census report also shows that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children continue to be more likely to be developmentally vulnerable than their non-Indigenous peers.
Stephen-Smith says the information in this report will allow us to identify the needs of young children in Canberra and improve the services to support them.
To view the report visit children.act.gov.au
