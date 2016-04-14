Eastman to go back on trial for the Winchester Murder

CANBERRA’s answer to “Making A Murderer” has taken a new twist today with the ACT Supreme Court finding that David Eastman’s application to a stay on proceedings had failed to establish circumstances fitting to an acquittal.

In the words of the court:

Eastman has not satisfied the Court that the proceeding against him should be permanently stayed.

The court has made no judgment as to his guilt or innocence, just that the Director of Public Prosecutions may proceed with its determination for a retrial.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

