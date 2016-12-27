Health chief warns of food poisoning

ACT deputy chief health officer Andrew Pengilley has warned that with hot weather over the holidays, it was important for the community to be aware of some simple things they can do to minimise risks in food safety.

“Food-borne disease, such as salmonella, occurs more frequently over the summer months and it’s important to make food safety a priority,” Dr Pengilley said.

“Food safety begins with planning at the grocery store. Remember to plan shopping so you can keep your perishable food items cool until you get home. Collect chilled or frozen items last, and avoid leaving food in hot cars.

“The bacteria which can cause illness can multiple rapidly whenever food is allowed to become warm. That can also happen if food is left out of the fridge or freezer before being served, or if it is allowed to cool down after being served hot.

“People can reduce the risk of illness from food by serving food as soon as possible after it is cooked, and not keeping perishables such as salads, quiches and cold meats out of the fridge for longer than four hours.

“This is particularly important if people are hosting parties or gatherings where people might have brought a plate of food that was prepared earlier,” Dr Pengilley said.

More information about food safety health.act.gov.au/datapublications/fact-sheets/food-safety

