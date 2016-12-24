FALLEN trees, branches and minor flooding has kept the ACT State Emergency Service busy with 18 calls for help as a result of the thunder and hail storm that swept across Canberra late today. The […]
Knives pulled in supermarket robbery
POLICE are searching for three men following an aggravated robbery in the Spar Express Supermarket, Bonython, on Friday afternoon (December 23).
Police say two men entered the store, threatened staff with knives and demanded cash before fleeing to a vehicle, driven by a third man. It is believed the vehicle was a white Nissan Pulsar.
At about 6.30pm, a vehicle was reported to be on fire off Hake Street in Kambah and police believe that it was the same vehicle used in the aggravated robbery.
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in relation to the aggravated robbery in Bonython or the vehicle fire in Kambah to call 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
