Letters / For we are ‘old’ and free…

I’M hoping someone who has the authority to do something about our national anthem, “Advance Australia Fair”, is reading “CityNews”.

How about changing the phrase “young and free” to either “friends” or “good and free?

I don’t know anyone who is getting any younger; we are all getting older and we are a friendly nation, not a hostile one.

“Young and free” discriminates against the “old” and free!

Carl S Ford, Lyneham

Attacking public servants

I WOULD like to commend Michael Moore on his excellent article on the census (CN, August 18).

It would seem that the only mirrors the current crop of politicians have are trick ones that provide a flattering picture irrespective of circumstances!

It is therefore much easier to attack public servants, who are not able to publicly defend their actions.

Michele de Laine, via email

‘Constipation’ Avenue

WHEN I asked: “What are your top issues for the local elections?”, a recent response to me was “Constipation Avenue. When are the road works on Constitutional Avenue going to make for a smooth passage?”

The blockage has been going on for years with no relief in sight. Indeed, it was the opening joke of the international comedian Ross Noble’s annual show in Canberra, saying he was here last year and the same roadworks were there.

How long does it take to unblock Constipation Avenue? Election day, October 15, I suggest.

Brooke Curtin, Liberal Candidate for Kurrajong

‘Unhappy chappy’ concerns

JOHN Griffiths, I am not sure if you are just winding people up for a story or you really believe what you write (“Why are old people so damn rude?”, CN, August 4).

If the latter, I feel very sorry for you. You must be a very unhappy chappy.

You say that “old people are so rude” and that by criticising the youth “it is the height of bad manners and profoundly ignorant”. Well, look in the mirror, John; this is exactly what you are doing about the elderly. You are the pot calling the kettle black. You are generalising in precisely the same way as those you criticise.

There is good and bad in all ages – and if you can’t see that then you are apparently quite myopic.

Neither my friends nor I just pop in, but I do know of a lot of people who do, including the young. People calling without prior arrangement; what do you want them to do? Call to make an appointment to call?

You talk about free education and affordable housing. The free education went out the window when everyone wanted degrees – the country couldn’t afford it.

As to the affordable housing, it is inflation, low-interest rates and the demand for perfect housing by the youth who are not prepared to do it slowly. This has nothing to do with the elderly.

A lot of pensioners have superannuation so are not living off the state. I am sure you would accept a pension if you did not have superannuation. Most of the people on the pension have worked hard all their lives and were promised a pension, so stop trying to make them feel like they are bludgers. Bob Hawke made that accusation and it is equally as offensive and incorrect now as it was then.

Vi Evans, via email

No word on motor sport

BARELY two months to go until we have to elect 25 rusted on and/or wannabe new Assembly members and I haven’t heard a word from any of the contenders for these positions about professionally orientated major motorsport events or facilities for Canberra. Sad.

Michael Attwell, Dunlop

Time for harm prevention

CANBERRANS may rightly thank Michael Moore for his role in helping our government to bring pain relief that a few derivatives of cannabis provide (CN, August 11).

However, cannabis is a bitter/sweet plant, and Mr Moore must also take his share of responsibility for assisting in the 1985 introduction of the national campaign against drug abuse and supporting subsequent harm-reduction programs that have seen the number of cannabis-dependent persons grow from about 25,000 thirty years ago to 220,000 today.

Scores of millions have been spent getting a potential cure for pain from cannabis derivatives, and even more seeking a cure for hep C.

Unless prevented by ideological reasons, many Canberrans, myself included, would wish to see Mr Moore convince the Chief Minister to allocate $20 million to drug treatments that aim specifically at getting users off drugs permanently – such as Dr George O’Neil’s slow-release naltrexone program, which is funded at $3.2 million annually by the WA government. Harm reduction has failed for several decades. Let’s have at least a decade of enlightenment and heavily prioritise harm prevention.

Colliss Parrett, Drug Advisory Council Australia, Barton

