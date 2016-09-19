Letters / Online heading ‘misleading’

I REFER to your article headlined, “Lawyers campaigning for higher CTP fees”, published online on September 12.

The Law Society of the ACT has launched a campaign in the lead up to the ACT election in October to try and safeguard the compensation rights of people injured in motor vehicle accidents in the ACT.

The article in question clearly explained why the society launched its campaign and went on to highlight the potential threat to the fair system of compensation that currently exists in the territory.

Regrettably, the headline placed on the article was misleading. It is disappointing that your readers may have been misinformed about this important issue due to an inaccurate headline attributed to the story.

The potential erosion of the compensation entitlements of people injured in motor vehicle accidents (through no fault of their own) is an important issue that could affect anyone within our community. The society will continue to work to ensure government does not reduce the rights of seriously injured people.

Martin Hockridge, president, ACT Law Society

Lord, give me strength!

TAXPAYERS will provide $15 million to fund advertising for both sides of the same-sex marriage debate should the Federal Government win support for a plebiscite.

All this while Australian citizens go hungry, can’t afford adequate health services, the government is in disarray, blown out welfare payments and now the government is sponsoring its own plebiscite. Lord, give me strength!

How hard would it have been to print two squares and a “yes” and a “no” on the recent Federal election papers.

Michael Attwell, Dunlop

‘Pig Iron’ clue amiss

THE clue to 17 across in your crossword No. 564 uses the term “affectionately” in respect of Sir Robert Menzies, when in fact the term “Pig Iron Bob” was used in a derogatory manner following his decision to allow scrap iron to be exported to Japan. I well remember the furore in the press about the decision.

Ken McPhan, Spence

