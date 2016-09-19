I REFER to your article headlined, “Lawyers campaigning for higher CTP fees”, published online on September 12. The Law Society of the ACT has launched a campaign in the lead up to the ACT election […]
Letters / Online heading ‘misleading’
I REFER to your article headlined, “Lawyers campaigning for higher CTP fees”, published online on September 12.
The Law Society of the ACT has launched a campaign in the lead up to the ACT election in October to try and safeguard the compensation rights of people injured in motor vehicle accidents in the ACT.
The article in question clearly explained why the society launched its campaign and went on to highlight the potential threat to the fair system of compensation that currently exists in the territory.
Regrettably, the headline placed on the article was misleading. It is disappointing that your readers may have been misinformed about this important issue due to an inaccurate headline attributed to the story.
The potential erosion of the compensation entitlements of people injured in motor vehicle accidents (through no fault of their own) is an important issue that could affect anyone within our community. The society will continue to work to ensure government does not reduce the rights of seriously injured people.
Martin Hockridge, president, ACT Law Society
Lord, give me strength!
TAXPAYERS will provide $15 million to fund advertising for both sides of the same-sex marriage debate should the Federal Government win support for a plebiscite.
All this while Australian citizens go hungry, can’t afford adequate health services, the government is in disarray, blown out welfare payments and now the government is sponsoring its own plebiscite. Lord, give me strength!
How hard would it have been to print two squares and a “yes” and a “no” on the recent Federal election papers.
Michael Attwell, Dunlop
‘Pig Iron’ clue amiss
THE clue to 17 across in your crossword No. 564 uses the term “affectionately” in respect of Sir Robert Menzies, when in fact the term “Pig Iron Bob” was used in a derogatory manner following his decision to allow scrap iron to be exported to Japan. I well remember the furore in the press about the decision.
Ken McPhan, Spence
Yet another pedestrian was been injured at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue with Rudd and Bunda Streets, on September 13. in 2014 one pedestrian was hit at the same intersection and another was hit between Rudd Street and Barry Drive. In 2013 and 2014 there were ten vehicle collisions at this intersection, and another thirty-seven collisions within a block.
This is Northbourne Avenue’s most congested intersection. Morning peak traffic banks up for more than a kilometre, to the intersection of Northbourne Avenue with Ipima and Condamine Streets. It is adjacent to the main light rail terminus.
Until 2011 the poor design of this intersection caused completely unnecessary delays of up to two minutes, for pedestrians walking along Northbourne Avenue. Even now it can take three minutes of waiting, just to cross the road. These delays have resulted in many pedestrians proceeding against red signals rather than waiting for green.
The speed limit at this intersection remains at 60 km/h, even though it is an area of high pedestrian activity, in the middle of Canberra’s busiest shopping area.
What will the next ACT Government do to improve this intersection?
Leon Arundell
Chair, Living Streets Canberra