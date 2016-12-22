Man injured when van explodes outside Christian Lobby building

WINDOWS were smashed and a door damaged at the Deakin offices of the Australian Christian Lobby last night (December 21) when gas cylinders in a van were ignited.

The van’s driver was injured in the blast and taken to Canberra Hospital with serious burns. Police have spoken briefly with him and believe the explosion was not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated.

However, ABC News and other news outlets are reporting Australian Christian Lobby managing director Lyle Shelton saying he believes the explosion was a targetted attack.

A closer view of the car bomb driven into the ACL office in Canberra tonight. Shocked that this could happen in Australia. pic.twitter.com/GxJQZLTFQr — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) December 21, 2016

Police say it is unknown when they will be able to speak with the man further, due to his medical condition. He has been identified as a 35-year-old Australian citizen living in Canberra. He is not known to police.

Police say they will be conducting a thorough investigation, including previous threats to the Australian Christian Lobby.

Deputy chief police officer Mark Walters reassured the community that there was no concern for public safety.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation and there is no threat to public safety,” he said.

“We want the Canberra community to go about their business today reassured that ACT Policing is working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

