Man drowns at Casuarina Sands

A 27-year-old man is reported to have drowned at Casuarina Sands this afternoon (December 25).

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene, where the man was located, unresponsive in the water.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, but do not believe the death is suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

