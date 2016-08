A RELIABLE source informs us that Merlin Kong has resigned from his role as Executive Director of the ACT Property Council.

Merlin has only been in the role since March this year. He previously had significant experience working with the Canberra Liberals and the ACT Government.

We await, with considerable interest, the new direction of the ACT Property Council.

