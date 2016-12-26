THIRTY-one-year-old Luke Deangelis is missing and police want help to find him. Last seen in the Belconnen area on the morning of Saturday, December 24, he is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 185cm tall, […]
Missing Luke: have you seen him?
THIRTY-one-year-old Luke Deangelis is missing and police want help to find him.
Last seen in the Belconnen area on the morning of Saturday, December 24, he is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 185cm tall, with short light brown hair and a solid build.
Anyone who may have seen Luke should call police on 131 444.
