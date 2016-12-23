Offender’s mates: do you know them?



POLICE are focusing on finding the associates of a man suspected of assaulting a woman at a Canberra nightclub last month.

About 2am, on November 20, a woman was standing near the of Cube nightclub when an unknown man approached her. Police say she declined to speak with him and a short time later he walked past pulling her hair in an aggressive manner, causing her to fall to the ground.

The alleged offender departed the nightclub with three other men before the victim alerted security staff. The offender spoke to a fourth male while leaving the club.

Police believe the four men may know the identity of the offender and have urged them to come forward and contact police on 131 444. Police are also urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, can identify these men or the alleged offender in the incident or who may have any information that could assist police to call 1800 333000. Information can be provided anonymously.

