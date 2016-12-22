Merry Christmas, up go the bus fares!

AS of January 14, 2017, MyWay fares for public transport will increase by 2.7 per cent and cash fares will rise by 10 or 20 cents.

Seniors and concession card holders, excluding student and tertiary card holders, will also be affected, however, they will receive free off peak travel during a 12 month trial period.

Public Transport Operations director Ian McGlinn says although there will be changes passengers are reminded of the significant savings that can be made when traveling with a MyWay card.

“From 14 January 2017, eligible senior and concession card holders will also receive free bus travel during off peak periods,” says McGlinn.

“Travel will be free on weekdays between 9 am and 4.30pm, after 6pm and all day Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays. To be eligible for the free travel, passengers will be required to use their MyWay card and tap on and off the bus as usual.”

The new MyWay fares:

MyWay Adult Current fare Fare as at 14 January 2017 Peak $2.98 $3.06 Off peak $2.37 $2.43 Weekday cap $9.00 $9.20 Weekend/public holiday cap $5.45 $5.59

MyWay Concession Current fare Fare as at 14 January 2017 Peak $1.49 $1.53 Off peak $0.83 $0.00* Weekday cap $4.50 $4.60 Weekend/public holiday cap $2.02 $2.07

MyWay Student Current fare Fare as at 14 January 2017 Tertiary $1.49 $1.53 School student – school days $1.13 $1.16 School student – non school days $1.49 $1.53 Weekday cap $4.50 $4.60 Weekend/public holiday cap $2.02 $2.07

Cash (on bus only) Current fare Fare as at 14 January 2017 Adult Single $4.70 $4.80 Adult Daily $9.00 $9.20 Concession Single $2.30 $2.40 Concession Daily $4.50 $4.60

*When users tap on and off correctly.

More information, via transport.act.gov.au or call 13 17 10.

