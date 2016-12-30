Reid house peppered with bullets

POLICE are investigating shots being fired into the front of a house in Reid on Wednesday, December 21.

Around 10.15pm, police were called to a house in Allambee Street after reports shots were fired into a premises.

Residents were at home, no one was injured during the incident.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to call 1800 333000. Information can be provided anonymously.

