Segways to become alternative transport in the ACT

SEGWAYS could be the newest transport trend in the ACT with them soon to be permitted on footpaths, shared paths and some roads, according to Minister for Justice and Consumer Affairs Shane Rattenbury.

The planned changes to Segway regulations come following the release of the “2016 Segway Review Report”.

“Segways will generally be treated as pedestrians with some additional requirements placed on them, such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and having lights, reflectors and a bell or other warning devices fitted to the Segway,” says Rattenbury.

“The findings of the review showed that that there is no reasonable basis for prohibiting Segways from being used on footpaths and shared paths in the ACT.

“It considered evidence about the use of Segways in the ACT and other jurisdictions, and looked at the views expressed in public submissions earlier this year. Based on this evidence, the review found that Segways do not appear to present a road safety risk greater than other permitted transport modes,” Mr Rattenbury said.

The government will develop the regulation amendments next year but until then Segway use will continue to remain restricted to the existing commercial guided tours until this takes place.

