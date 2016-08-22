“Short+Sweet Theatre results in

THE results are in from “Short+Sweet Theatre 2016” and as director of the event, Trevar Alan Chilver says, it was “a bit of a landslide,” with Carl J. Sorheim’s play, “It’s All The Rage” taking home four of the six main awards on Saturday night at the Courtyard studio.

The play won the People’s Choice award and the Best Production award. Director Chris Baldock won Best Director, and actor Nick Steain won Best Actor.

Sorheim has now returned to Melbourne to work on Heidelberg Theatre Company’s production of “One Man, Two Guv’nors” later this year, but was represented on stage by his sister, Gina Dempsey, who accepted the award from ACT Minister for the Arts, Chris Bourke.

“It’s All The Rage” also won the stage manager’s ‘Mop’ Award, for the play requiring the biggest clean-up, and the ‘Chair’ Award, for the play requiring the most frequent replacing of damaged props!

The coveted Best Script Award went to Kirsty Budding’s play “Brexit”, which explored the motivations and alliances that the UK’s vote to leave the EU. brought to the fore.

Rachel Hogan and Helen Way, both from “A Very Brief Encounter” tied for second place on the Acting Commendation, and veteran actress Penelope Hunt came in second to Steain for Best Actor.

Jessica Gowing, who drew attention with her performance in Nigel Palfreman’s monologue, “Always the Bridesmaid”, was rewarded with the judges’ Acting Commendation.

