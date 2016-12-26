Spence hit-and-run: police want witnesses

A PEDESTRIAN was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Spence and the police are looking for witnesses.

The man was walking through the intersection of Owen Dixon Drive and Clarey Crescent at about 11.30pm on Saturday, December 17, when he was hit by a vehicle that left the location.

Two people nearby heard the incident and helped the injured man, who was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

ACT Policing’s Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating and urges the driver to come forward by calling 131444 or attending a police station.

Witnesses the collision are urged to call 1800 333000. Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

