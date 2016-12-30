Storm brings call for help

TONIGHT’S rain storm has led to 20 calls for help with flooding and fallen trees on Canberra’s Southside.

Five ACT State Emergency Service volunteer crews bave been responding with assistance from ACT Fire & Rescue crews. A further two ACTSES units are also standing by.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology is still current for the ACT with another storm cell approaching from the northwest.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 20 millimetres of rain in 45 minutes at Tuggeranong.

For emergency storm or flood help call the ACTSES on 132 500.

