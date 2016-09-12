Stromlo’s new visitor centre opens to the world

ZED Seselja has opened the new visitor’s centre at Mount Stromlo today with ANU Vice-Chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt AC and President of the Canberra Southern Cross Club (CSCC), John Lewis.

The opening completes the renewal of the Mount Stromlo site following the 2003 Canberra bushfires that destroyed many of the Observatory’s telescopes and historic buildings.

“This is a site of real significance for Canberrans as 13 years ago much of this site was destroyed. It’s the beginning of a new chapter and a bright future for Mount Stromlo,” Zed said.

“The redevelopment is the result of extensive generosity from donors and sponsors such as the Duffield Family, Epson, Inspiring Australia, The Australian Institute for Entertainment, and Double Negative in addition to donations from the community. The new Centre is being opened in partnership with the Canberra Southern Cross Club and features an extensive and permanent display technology, a Kid’s Zone, interactive games, and black hole animations.

“Engaging and interesting attractions like Mount Stromlo are crucial for Canberra’s continued development as a tourist destination and to draw more people to the ACT to see what Canberra is all about. Tourism to our city is built on a foundation of our strong local institutions and it’s great to see such important and longstanding Canberran stalwarts like the ANU and like the Southern Cross Club working together to raise Canberra’s tourism profile and offer an engaging and attractive destination for Canberra residents and our visiting friends.

“I commend ANU for their efforts and the Canberra Southern Cross Club for their collaboration on this project. I really think it will be a must-visit site for Canberra’s visitors and locals as well,” Senator Seselja concluded.

Exhibits at the Mount Stromlo centre include satellites, meteorites and a seismometer where people can create their own small-scale earthquakes. The centre also shows a history of the Mount Stromlo site, detailing its national heritage and how it has changed over the past 100 years.

