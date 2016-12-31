Thieves run off with supermarket cash register

A STAFF member at the supermarket on Lowanna Street, Braddon, was threatened with a metal pole and a woman pushed to the ground during an aggraved robbery last night.

Police say that at about 8pm, two men entered the supermarket and threatened the staff member with a metal pole while removing the cash register. As the men fled, a woman standing near the doorway was pushed. The men drove off in an older model white Holden Commodore with smashed rear windows.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Calvary Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to call 1800 333000. Information can be provided anonymously.

