Voter interest at a record low

Dr Jill Sheppard from the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods,says: “As the Victorian Government moves to legalise assisted suicide for terminally ill patients, the very high levels of support for the decriminalisation of euthanasia in this survey shows there is mood for change across the country.”

ANU has conducted the “Australian Election Study” following each election since 1987. The latest survey is based on interviews with 2818 people in the three months following the July 2 election.