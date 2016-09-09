Wild times at the Cotter as police stumble across a street racing ring

A 22-year-old woman will be summonsed to appear before court after failing to stop her vehicle when directed by police in Tuggeranong last night (Thursday 8 September).

About 9.35pm, police received information that a large number of vehicles had converged on an area near Point Hut Crossing and Paddy’s River Road for the purpose of drag racing and vehicle burnouts.

When police approached the intersection of Paddy’s River Road and Tidbinbilla Reserve Road they observed approximately 60 vehicles lining the intersection with headlights illuminating the road.

Police approached a Holden SS Commodore, which was driving in the area to obtain the occupants details as witnesses to a number of traffic offences.

The vehicle accelerated at speed away from police causing the rear of the car to lose control. Police were forced to quickly move aside to avoid being struck by the vehicle, which headed towards the Tuggeranong region.

A short time later the vehicle and female driver was located in the area of Point Hut Crossing Road and Tidbinbilla Reserve Road with police seizing the vehicle.

Officer in Charge of Tuggeranong Station, Station Sergeant Chris Meagher said the actions of drivers that put the lives of others at risk wouldn’t be tolerated by police.

“Drivers should think seriously before engaging in these dangerous and reckless driving behaviours, not only are you placing other road users in danger but you also face having your vehicle seized and losing your licence,” Station Sergeant Meagher said. “Showing off to your mates won’t be worth the consequences.”

“The action of these irresponsible drivers has the potential to damage roads and access to conservation areas enjoyed by the Canberra community.”

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au. Provide reference number 6009712. Information can be provided anonymously.

Police remind people they should not report crime information via Facebook and Twitter pages.

