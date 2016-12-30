The year’s top five clicks

WHAT a busy year it has been at citynews.com.au, even busier are some of the stories that have received overwhelming attention. Here are the top five online stories for 2016:

1. Civic one-hit punch on New Year’s Eve

JANUARY: Anger was sparked in the comments section following the story about a “coward punch” where a male was distracted in conversation before being unexpectedly struck on the side of the head leaving the man unconscious in Civic early New Year’s morning.

2. Designer Robert Foster, dies in car crash

JULY: The death of local innovator and designer, Robert Foster, involved in a two-car collision generated immense sadness in the Canberra arts community.

3. Police seek help finding late-night Civic thugs

SEPTEMBER: Another assault, late at night this time, and on Mort Street saw a man talking on his phone followed and then dragged on to the ground by two other males who repeatedly kicked and punched him.

4. Canberra remembers Iain Stokes – ‘Scrubbie’

JANUARY: Canberra mourned the loss of Iain Stokes, the iconic car-window cleaner who worked on the Northbourne Avenue and the Anthill Street intersection.

5. Yuki found safe and well

JANUARY: Many were relieved to hear that Evatt woman, Yuki Motomura, was found safe and well days after police declared her a missing person.

