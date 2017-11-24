Arts / UC’s best design students announced

The winners were announced at the University of Canberra Faculty of Arts and Design Graduate Showcase, held last night at the university as part of the 2017 Design Canberra festival.

Students were invited to redesign the waiting area in the Spanish consulate, working in groups of three, and Spanish Ambassador Manuel Cacho Quesada announced both the winning design and the increase in prize money from $1500 to $2000.

On show too were this year’s BMW X3, whose exterior was designed by UC student Zach Altose, as well as innovative coffee machines and creative toys.

UC dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design, Prof Lyndon Anderson, said the exhibition, titled “Imagine”, was intended to highlight the diversity of the faculty’s graduating students and their work.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students and the work they have completed this year. The showcase is a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their skills in front of industry professionals, their family, friends and the wider Canberra community,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...