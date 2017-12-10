41 guns seized in Ngunnawal raid

The guns comprised 36 long arms and 5 handguns were confiscated during the raid on Friday, December 1, by the Criminal Investigations and Firearms Registry. executed a search warrant in Ngunnawal, ACT.

The 60-year-old, male owner of the firearms had his ACT Firearms Dealers Licence suspended on November 17 for licence breaches.

He is also on bail in NSW for serious firearm-related offences.

Police say they expect he will be charged in the ACT with Firearms Act offences.

Anyone who may have any information about illegal firearms should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

