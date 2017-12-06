ABC Radio Canberra’s ‘refreshed’ new line-up

Adam Shirley, who will replace Ms Jacob’s after 11 years on air, will present “Mornings” from January 22. He will also join “Breakfast” presenter Dan Bourchier from 8.30am-9am, bringing Canberrans the latest news, local stories, current affairs, analysis, discussion, and sport, with regular traffic and weather updates.

Anna Vidot, who has been ABC Rural’s national political reporter based in Parliament House for six years, will present “Afternoons” at the new time slot of 2pm-4pm.

Anna says she’s absolutely delighted to be joining the fantastic team at ABC Canberra.

“Canberra is my much-loved home. After almost six years covering federal politics, I’m excited to have the opportunity to shift my professional focus onto all the other great stuff that makes this city and region of ours the most wonderful place to live,” she says.

Laura Tchilinguirian will take over as presenter of the “Drive” program, at its new time from 4pm-6.30pm, and Myf Warhurst returns to ABC local Radio airwaves with a new midday program showcasing Australian music, regional artists and music festivals. The mixture of music and talk will be broadcast on ABC Radio Canberra from 12.30pm-2pm.

ABC Canberra editor Michelle Ainsworth says she’s thrilled to announce a refreshed line-up for 2018.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to engage with local audiences in 2018 with this enhanced on air offer. I welcome Anna to the team, who may already be well-known to listeners throughout the ACT region from her Rural reporting,” she says.

Full ABC Radio Canberra 2018 radio line up

Breakfast: Dan Bourchier (6.00am-9.00am)

AM: Sabra Lane (8.00am-8.30am)

Mornings: Adam Shirley (8.30am-11.00am)

Conversations: Richard Fidler and Sarah Kanowski (11.00am-12noon)

The World Today: Eleanor Hall (12noon-12.30pm)

Myf Warhurst (12.30pm-2.00pm)

Afternoons: Anna Vidot (2.00pm-4.00pm)

Drive: Laura Tchilinguirian (4.00pm-6.30pm)

PM: Linda Mottram (6.30pm-7.00pm)

Evenings: Chris Bath (Monday-Thursday) and Christine Anu (Friday-Saturday) (7.00pm-10.00pm)

Nightlife: Philip Clark (Monday-Thursday) and Sarah Macdonald (Friday-Sunday) (10.00pm-2.00am)

Overnights: Trevor Chappell (Monday-Thursday) and Rod Quinn (Friday-Sunday) (2.00am-6.00am)

Saturday Breakfast: Greg Bayliss (6.00am-11.00am)

Sunday Brunch: Lish Fejer (10.00am-12noon)