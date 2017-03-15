ACT attracts record overseas visitors

CANBERRA has a attracted record numbers of international visitors, with 207,859 overseas travellers visiting the capital between December 2015 to December 2016.

Visitors from Singapore have attributed to this with an 73.5 per cent increase in 2016 after Singapore Airlines began regular flights between Canberra and Singapore.

Figures released in Tourism Research Australia’s International Visitor Survey show that Canberra’s international visitor numbers increased by 6.5 per cent on 2015’s results. Growth across the holiday and visiting friends and relatives sectors contributed to this increase.

International visitor expenditure also grew to a new record of $452.2 million, representing an increase of 14.7 per cent, which is above the national average of 7.0 per cent.



China remains the ACT’s largest international visitor market, representing 19.7 per cent of all international visitors to the ACT, followed by the United Kingdom, United States of America, New Zealand and Singapore.



The local tourism industry employs over 16,000 Canberrans.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

