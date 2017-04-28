ACT businesses lead in confidence

CONFIDENCE among ACT small and medium businesses has reached its highest level in 10 years according to the latest Sensis Business Index (SBI) survey.

Sensis chief executive officer, John Allan says: “ACT business owners are now the most confident in Australia following the biggest rise in confidence nationally this quarter.”

“The change was driven by a strong improvement in the sales and profitability results,” he says.

“It’s great news for the government, as this was the first full survey taken since the government won its fifth term in October last year.”

The index, which reflects the views of 1000 small and medium businesses from across Australia, also revealed that business support for the ACT government rose five points to -6 last quarter.

“While the ACT Government’s score remains in negative territory, businesses gave the government credit for the growing local economy and small business training schemes,” Mr Allan says.

“Not all business owners were pleased, however, with union influence and excessive bureaucracy the key concerns.”

Access the full report via sensis.com.au/SBI

