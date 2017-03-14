Goodbye ‘power’, the numberplates are going ‘bush’

“Canberra –The Bush Capital” is the popular choice for a new ACT numberplate slogan.

More than 8000 votes were made for a new slogan and to keep an existing slogan – “Canberra The Nation’s Capital”.

Canberra drivers will be able to choose between the two slogans when they come into circulation later this year. The other existing slogans will be phased out.

The ACT Government sought the views of Canberrans on the new plate slogan through the online forum “Your Say”. Canberrans were asked to provide ideas before a panel determined 10 options that were open for voting.

Full results were:

New plate slogan

CANBERRA – THE BUSH CAPITAL (1671 votes, 38%) NGUNNAWAL COUNTRY (1058 votes, 24%) CBR – DRIVING THE NATION (479 votes, 11%) CBR – AUSTRALIA’S COOL CAPITAL (366 votes, 8%) AUSTRALIA’S MEETING PLACE (315 votes, 7%) CBR – FOR ALL SEASONS (140 votes, 3%) CBR – GREEN AND CLEAN (118 votes, 3%) CBR – CITY OF DIVERSITY (87 votes, 2%) CBR – BRILLIANT POSSIBILITIES (70 votes, 2%) CBR – AN ACTIVE CITY (65 votes, 1%)

Total votes : 4369

Existing plate slogan to retain

CANBERRA THE NATION’S CAPITAL (2292 votes, 50%) CANBERRA – HEART OF THE NATION (1101 votes, 24%) PARLIAMENT HOUSE (image) (746 votes, 16%) FEEL THE POWER OF CANBERRA (383 votes, 8%) CANBERRA – AGE FRIENDLY CITY (45 votes, 1%)

Total votes: 4567

