ACT continues to improve youth justice

THE 2017 Report on Government Services (ROGS) shows continued progress being achieved for youth justice in Canberra.

The report shows that the total number of nights that young people spent in custody continued to decrease. The numbers are down by nine per cent from 3331 in 2014-15 to 3030 in 2015-16.

It also reveals that the rate of successful completion of community-based orders in 2015-2016 increased to 68.5 per cent from 60.6 per cent in 2014–15.

The ACT government has been working on reducing the numbers of young people engaged in the youth justice system through “Blueprint for Youth Justice in the ACT”.

While there are improvements, the report has highlighted that around the country more work needs to be done to address the over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the justice system.

Minister for Disability, Children and Youth Rachel Stephen-Smith says since the development of the “Blueprint” in 2010, the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people under supervision in the ACT has declined by 35 per cent.

