CONCERNS have been raised by ACT police after 63-year-old, Steven Whatling, went missing just before the June long weekend (June 10-12). Steven was last seen at the Lyneham Motor and is described as Caucasian in appearance […]
ACT government ‘out of touch’
SHADOW Minister for Families, Youth and Community Services Elizabeth Kikkert calls on the ACT government to take youth unemployment seriously after the ACT Minister for Youth Rachel Stephen-Smith confirmed today (June 22) that there are no programs or projects targeting youth unemployment in Canberra.Mrs Kikkert says youth unemployment in Canberra has grown from a low of 3.8 per cent in July 2008 to 10.5 per cent in May 2017.
“When asked what the government was doing to help, the Minister could only point to the overall economy and increases in tourism numbers,” Mrs Kikkert says.
“The government’s idea that everyone in Canberra is employed and can keep up with increases to the cost of living is arrogant and out-of-touch.
“Given the impact employment has on people’s mental health, it is of paramount importance that the government develop strong policies to promote youth employment.
“I call on the government to treat this issue seriously and to develop strategies to grow employment opportunities for young people.”
I’d suggext “SHADOW Minister for Families, Youth and Community Services Elizabeth Kikkert” maybe out of touch, being no-one in this street has heard of her before this!