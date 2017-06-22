ACT government ‘out of touch’

SHADOW Minister for Families, Youth and Community Services Elizabeth Kikkert calls on the ACT government to take youth unemployment seriously after the ACT Minister for Youth Rachel Stephen-Smith confirmed today (June 22) that there are no programs or projects targeting youth unemployment in Canberra.

“When asked what the government was doing to help, the Minister could only point to the overall economy and increases in tourism numbers,” Mrs Kikkert says.

“The government’s idea that everyone in Canberra is employed and can keep up with increases to the cost of living is arrogant and out-of-touch.

“Given the impact employment has on people’s mental health, it is of paramount importance that the government develop strong policies to promote youth employment.

“I call on the government to treat this issue seriously and to develop strategies to grow employment opportunities for young people.”

