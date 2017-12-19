THREE men have been rescued after they went missing while rafting on the Murrumbidgee River at Angle Crossing, Tharwa, on Sunday (December 17) evening. The men entered the river in an inflatable raft, at about 6pm, […]
ACT Health building evacuated
THE ACT Health building on Moore Street has been evacuated following a small fire in a light fitting on the second floor.
ACT Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished the fire and are now conducting atmospheric monitoring.
Occupants are expected to return to the building shortly.
No injuries have been reported.
