ACT Health building evacuated

THE ACT Health building on Moore Street has been evacuated following a small fire in a light fitting on the second floor.

ACT Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished the fire and are now conducting atmospheric monitoring.

Occupants are expected to return to the building shortly.

No injuries have been reported.

