ACT Liberals say a bail review is ‘crucial’

SHADOW Attorney General Jeremy Hanson says it’s crucial for the ACT to review its bail laws following several local and interstate instances of crimes committed by people who were on bail at the time.

“This isn’t just about the latest terrible incident in Melbourne. We have seen our own awful outcomes and our own tragic results.

“Too many crimes were committed by those on bail, and too many have left the community wondering what is happening with our system.”

Mr Hanson criticises the ACT government saying it is unwilling to deal with this issue.

“I am calling for an urgent, comprehensive review into the bail system in the ACT, either as an independent external review or through the Committee system of the Assembly,” Mr Hanson says.

“Both the Prime Minister of Australia and the Federal Leader of the Opposition have made statements in the Commonwealth Parliament that recognise the need and importance of reviews into bail systems across Australia.

“Now I am calling for a full, urgent and independent review for the ACT, to prevent future tragedies from occurring.”

