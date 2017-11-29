ACT could see ‘significant’ rainfall this weekend

A SIGNIFICANT thunderstorm and rainfall system evolving across southern and eastern Australia has the potential for widespread flooding in parts of Victoria, southern and central NSW and Canberra.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Scott Williams says southern parts of NSW and the ACT could see falls in excess of 100mm on Friday and Saturday with some places seeing 200mm.

“The heavy rainfall could reach Canberra but at this stage does not look like it will impact Sydney,” he says.

Updated weather information and warnings are available at bom.gov.au

