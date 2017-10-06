ACT Supreme Court judge to retire

AFTER serving as a judge of the ACT Supreme Court for more than 10 years, Justice Hilary Penfold has announced she will be retiring from the bench in the first quarter of 2018.



Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says Justice Penfold has enjoyed a distinguished career as an ACT Supreme Court judge and as a former Commonwealth public servant.

“Prior to her appointment as an ACT Supreme Court judge, Justice Penfold was the Commonwealth’s First Parliamentary Counsel for 10 years and then appointed as secretary of the newly-formed Department of Parliamentary Services,” he says.

In recognition of her significant contribution to legislative drafting for the Commonwealth Government, Justice Penfold was awarded a Public Service Medal in 2000, and in 2001, was appointed as a Commonwealth Queen’s Counsel.

“Her Honour has made a significant contribution to the work of the court, and the wider Canberra community,” Mr Ramsay says.

“Justice Penfold was the first female Resident Judge of the Supreme Court and is known for the rigorous standards she applies in court as well as the thoughtful judgements she delivers.”

In the lead up to Justice Penfold’s retirement the ACT government will seek expressions of interest for her replacement.

