ActewAGL is changing its name

ActewAGL CEO Michael Costello says the change has been brought about from a decision by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER).

The main impact of the ring-fencing guidelines is that ActewAGL’s electricity network business can no longer use the ActewAGL brand from January 1, 2018. While the Gas Networks business doesn’t fall under the AER’s ring-fencing guidelines, the organisation has made the decision to ensure consistency by also including the Gas Networks business under the Evoenergy brand.

Mr Costello says it’s important the community understands this change so during summer storms, bushfires or extreme heat they know it’s Evoenergy who will be responding.

“From 1 January, it will be Evoenergy who gets the power back on. Staff uniforms and vehicles are being rebranded and identification passes are being updated,” he says.

Mr Costello says it’s a simple name change, which doesn’t effect the companies commitment to its clients.

