Ad brings thrills to the material world

HOW long does it take to give away 300 metres of free fabric? An hour was Dream Design’s experience as the Fyshwick furniture maker was swamped by an enthusiastic crowd on Saturday as Canberrans braved the rain to take up the firm’s offer of free fabric.

Dream Design (ex Wai Wurri), which has been making furniture and reupholstering chairs and sofas since the early ’90s, had accumulated a stockpile of fabric remnants and was running out of room for its new fabric.

“It’s amazing what an ad in ‘CityNews’ can do. There are hundreds more people now who know where we are and what we do,” says business development manager and partner Gayla Maxwell. “It was like the Boxing Day sales”.

Manager owner Andrew Hurst said: “I know our remnant fabric has gone to a good home. One lady was teaching refugees how to sew and needed fabric to sew hand bags. There was students who were using it for projects like making clothes and there were even teachers who wanted the cardboard rolls that the fabric is wrapped on to use for craft for pre-school kids.”

