Airport chief attacks ‘unreliable’ air services

“CANBERRANS are paying a premium price to choose air travel and their plans are being messed up because they are receiving an unreliable service,” says Stephen Byron.

The Canberra Airport managing director was calling on the Federal government to step in when airlines have higher than average flight cancellation rates.

In September, cancellations on the Canberra to Sydney route topped the nation at 8.1 per cent – far higher than the national long-term cancellation rate of 1.4 per cent.

The trend continued in October with Qantas Link cancelling 42 flights (12.5 per cent) from Canberra to Sydney for the month, affecting up to 6000 people travelling on the route.

“Air travel is about travelling fast, and getting to a destination on time,” Mr Byron said.

“There are business people trying to get to meetings. There are people trying to attend family functions, weddings, funerals, sporting events and concerts. And they all need to get there on time. They do not need to have their flight cancelled.”

Mr Byron says airlines are not accountable for poor performance.

“There does need to be a national standard, at which the Federal government, as both the regulator of the aviation industry and as the protector of consumers steps in,” he said.

“In my view a monthly cancellation rate of more than five per cent warrants intervention by the Federal government, and a demand for both an explanation and an improvement.”

October 2017 cancellations for individual routes

Scheduled Flown Cancellations No % Canberra – Sydney Qantas 8 7 1 12.5 Qantas Link 475 433 42 8.8 Virgin Australia 248 243 5 2 All Airlines 731 683 48 6.6 Sydney – Canberra Qantas 9 7 2 22.2 Qantas Link 469 433 36 7.7 Virgin Australia 248 243 5 2 All Airlines 726 683 43 5.9 Brisbane – Canberra Qantas 28 28 0 0 Qantas Link 125 111 14 11.2 Tigerair Australia 14 14 0 0 Virgin Australia 102 102 0 0 All Airlines 269 255 14 5.2 Canberra – Brisbane Qantas 28 28 0 0 Qantas Link 125 111 14 11.2 Tigerair Australia 14 14 0 0 Virgin Australia 103 103 0 0 All Airlines 270 256 14 5.2 Canberra-Melbourne Qantas 208 207 1 0.5 Qantas Link 98 85 13 13.3 Tigerair Australia 36 36 0 0 Virgin Australia 176 173 3 1.7 All Airlines 518 501 17 3.3 Melbourne – Canberra Qantas 208 207 1 0.5 Qantas Link 99 86 13 13.1 Tigerair Australia 36 36 0 0 Virgin Australia 177 173 4 2.3 All Airlines 520 502 18 3.5

Source: Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development (BITRE)

