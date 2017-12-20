FIVE alleged offenders will will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 21) after assaulting two inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) in August this year. Both victims were taken to hospital. Information was […]
AMC inmates assaulted in their cell
FIVE alleged offenders will will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 21) after assaulting two inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) in August this year.
Both victims were taken to hospital.
Information was revealed during an ongoing police investigation to identify the alleged offenders.
