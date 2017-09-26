Anaconda store robbers face court

FOLLOWING last week’s robbery at the Anaconda store in Fyshwick, two offenders will face the Magistrates Court this morning (September 26) for a string of aggravated robberies across Canberra.

A man, 22, and a woman, 29, first targeted the Anaconda store in Fyshwick and attempted to leave with a number of items without paying at about 10.45am on September 21. A store assistant approached the offenders and was threatened with a knife.

Two days later, at about 5.50pm, the owner of a Volkswagen Golf GTI met with the man and women at the Giralang shops, with the intention of selling the vehicle. The man and the victim took the vehicle for a test drive, with the offender producing a knife and demanding the victim get out of the car. The victim complied and the offender fled the area in the vehicle.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI and another stolen vehicle were recovered in Fraser on September 25.

Information that could further assist police to 1800 333000 or via the website at act.crimestoppers.com.au.

