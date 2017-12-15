Another road closed over the weekend

ANOTHER road will be closed over the weekend to remove a crane.

Small sections of Cape and Badham Streets in Dickson will be closed for most of the weekend to remove the tower crane, which has been used for a development project.

Cape Street will be closed from the Woolley Street intersection to the Woolworths Petrol Station driveway on Badham Street from 6am tomorrow, (December 16) to 6pm Sunday, December 17.



Effects on traffic

· Motorists and road users will be detoured to use Woolley Street. Access to the petrol station and the Dickson Tradies will still be available.

· Transport Canberra buses will be unaffected and will be detoured onto Challis Street.

Location of road closures

· Cape Street, Dickson from the Woolley Street intersection to the Woolworths Petrol Station driveway on Badham Street.

For up-to-date information on road closures please call Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or visitwww.tccs.act.gov.au

