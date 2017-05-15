THE Coalition has slipped further behind in Newspoll, trailing Labor 47-53% in two-party terms, despite a pragmatic budget that moved the government onto ALP ground in a bid to win back voters. Labor slightly widened […]
ANU preschool closes after finding lead-based paint
A PLAY area has been closed at The Australian National University’s, University Preschool and Child Care Centre after finding lead-based paint on the outside courtyard walls at the centre.Concerns began when a parent complained about flaking paint at a nearby building last month and while the university advised last week that it believed there were no areas of concern at the centre, which takes care of 117 children, after examining further on the weekend that proved to be incorrect.
On the weekend ANU maintenance staff removed hedges in the courtyard to enable a more detailed inspection of the building exterior, which revealed previously unidentified areas of weathering.
ANU Vice-Chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt says parents of children at the centre have been notified and invited to discuss any concerns with university and health officials at 5pm on Wednesday.
“The health and safety of children at the University Preschool and Childcare Centre is our top priority and we have closed the central play area as a precaution,” Prof Schmidt says.
“I fully understand as a parent whose children attended UPCC just how worrying news like this is. I can assure parents we are making every effort to ensure the children’s safety and that we don’t have this sort of issue ever again.”
Immediate remediation work has begun to ensure no ongoing risk to children, the play area will remain closed until the remediation work is completed.
ANU has also contacted the Health Protection Service at ACT Health.
An inspection of the interior of the buildings in April this year and again last week did not identify any areas of risk for children. A previous survey in 2015 identified the presence of lead based paint which did not pose risk to children.
Paint containing lead was used in many Australian buildings, including at ANU, prior to 1970. Paint that is covered by well maintained lead-free paint is not a hazard in itself.
More information on lead exposure at health.act.gov.au/
